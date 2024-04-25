Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, Grotesquerie, hulu, niecy nash-betts, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Confirms Wrapping First Day of Filming

Niecy Nash-Betts checked in from filming Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX horror drama Grotesquerie to confirm wrapping the first day of filming.

Understandably, they haven't been able to offer us too much. That said, we've appreciated everything that Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown) have been able to share about Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' upcoming FX horror drama Grotesquerie. Recently, Nash-Betts revealed that Vance will portray her husband, that her role is allowing her "to play some things that I haven't played before," and that she pushed for Murphy to consider her for the lead instead of one of the "amazing" supporting roles. Now, Nash-Betts has decided to up the marketing game in a very big way – and in a way that we're sure fans are going to appreciate (we know that we do). Taking to social media, Nash-Betts announced that the first day of filming was underway – sharing looks at her personal team as well as some of the actors on the set (police uniforms – and is Nash-Betts wearing a nurse's uniform?) before confirming that the first day had wrapped as she was getting ready to go over her lines for the second day.

Here's a look at screencaps of Nash-Betts's Instagram Stories noting that the first day of filming on the FX series had wrapped:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks on that caught everyone off-guard:

