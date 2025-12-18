Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Haha You Clowns

Haha, You Clowns: Adult Swim Renews Joe Cappa Series for 2 Seasons

Series creator Joe Cappa's Haha, You Clowns has been renewed, with Adult Swim green-lighting the animated series for Seasons 2 and 3.

With series creator Joe Cappa's Haha, You Clowns set to wrap up its first season this Sunday night, Adult Swim had some great news to share about the animated series. Adding another impressive series to the late-night programming block's already impressive lineup of animated and live-action hits, Haha, You Clowns has been renewed for a second and a third season. "I'm so grateful to the fans of the show who gave 'Haha, You Clowns' a chance and spread the word," shared Cappa when the news was first announced. "I'm incredibly thrilled I get to hang out at the Campbell household for a little longer." The pairing of Cappa's series with Smiling Friends was a one-two combination we especially liked, similar to when Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie were airing back-to-back. In both instances, it demonstrated Adult Swim's strength in offering quality, diverse programming.

Created by Cappa, Haha, You Clowns is an unexpected series from Adult Swim that celebrates wholesome family programming. Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, and love their way into your living rooms. They're big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother's death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.

"It's amazing that Joe and the team made something as radically heartfelt and strangely uncanny as 'Haha, You Clowns,'" said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. "But what's even more amazing is that – in this cynical, uncertain time – all of you showed up for this new show, championed for it on social media, and grew it week over week so we could greenlight not one, but two more seasons. In the words of the show: 'You are strong! You are loved!'" The Adult Swim animated series is produced by Williams Street, Adult Swim's in-house production company.

