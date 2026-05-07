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Half Man Season 1 Episode 3 Preview: Niall Faces a Tough Decision

Niall faces a tough decision regarding Ruben in tonight's episode of Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell-starring Half Man; here's an updated preview.

Article Summary Half Man Episode 3 jumps to 1993 as Niall faces a court lie that could shape his bond with Ruben forever.

Niall’s mother urges him to protect Ruben, but signs of change make the legal choice in Half Man even harder.

The Half Man preview includes the official Episode 3 overview plus a trailer with new season footage and Richard Gadd insights.

After two intense chapters, Half Man deepens its themes of brotherhood, violence, and the fragility of male ties.

Capturing 30 years in the lives of two broken men (Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell), Gadd's six-part limited series Half Man has been exploring brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships over the course of its first two chapters, That continued with tonight's third episode, as the backstory shifts to 1993 and what could be a very fateful legal decision that sets the wheels further in motion. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, along with a trailer with news looks at the season and insights from Gadd on how the limited series made it to screen.

Half Man Season 1 Episode 3 Preview

Half Man Season 1 Episode 3: 1993. Niall is conflicted when asked by his mother to lie in court about Ruben's violence. Ruben seems to have changed for the better, so the decision weighs heavily on him. Directed by Alexandra Brodski and written by Richard Gadd:

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood, but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place, which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

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