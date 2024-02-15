Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halo, paramount plus, preview, season 2, trailer

HALO Season 2 Ep. 4 "Reach" Promo Released: Things Do Not Look Good

Check out the promo that was released earlier today for next week's episode of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO, S02E04: "Reach."

Welcome back to our weekly spoiler-free look at what's in store for the next episode of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO. That's because the streaming service doesn't play around – they drop a new episode in the morning, and later that day, we're getting a preview of the following week's episode. But because "Visegrad" is only hours old, we're going to refrain from discussing it – for now. In the latest edition of HALO: The Series Declassified, host Sydnee Goodman gets a chance for some one-on-one time with Natascha McElhone (Dr. Halsey) and Shabana Azmi (Admiral Parangosky) as they discuss their respective characters this season. In addition, viewers get to look at the Reach Undercity, explore the Silver Team's group dynamics, and more. And then – beginning at around the 13:10 mark – we're treated to a promo for S02E04: "Reach" (directed by Craig Zisk and written by Tom Hemmings). Let's just say that things are not looking good…

The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast includes Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Last month, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the second season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

