Harlan Coben's Lazarus: Prime Video Previews Claflin, Nighy Series

Arriving Oct. 22nd, Prime Video released preview images for its Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy-starring thriller series, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus.

Fans of New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben will have something very special waiting for them on Wednesday, October 22nd. That's when Prime Video is set to release (in over 240 countries and territories worldwide) all six episodes of the highly anticipated new thriller series, Harlan Coben's Lazarus. Based on an original story idea and written by Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben's Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin), who returns home after his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy), dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Joining Claflin and Nighy on the streaming series are Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown. With the series still about two months away, it's a wee bit early for a trailer, but that doesn't mean that it's too early for an image gallery to give fans a better sense of what they can expect (and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below):

Prime Video's Harlan Coben's Lazarus is executive produced and written by Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close), alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler (Nolly, It's A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, The Stranger) for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, and Sam Claflin. Wayne Che Yip (Rings of Power, Utopia) will direct episodes one and two and will also serve as executive producer. Matt Strevens (Doctor Who, Capital) will produce. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions.

