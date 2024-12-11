Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: dc studios, harley quinn

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy Make Season 5 Move to Metropolis on Jan. 16th

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy make the move to Metropolis next month, with Max's animated series back for Season 5 on January 16th.

For the fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn, Harley (Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Bell) are making the move to Metropolis – and now we know when that move is going to happen. Earlier today, we got the official trailer, key art poster, and overview for Max's adult animated series return – which will be going down on Thursday, January 16th, with the first episode (followed by one new episode weekly through March 20th).

When the series returns for its fifth run, Harley and Ivy are setting up shop in a new location: Metropolis – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. But Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems, with looming threats coming from Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. Thankfully, Harley's crew of misfits and allies will join her take-no-prisoners approach to making things right in the DCU. Joining Cuoco and Bell are James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

