Harley Quinn Season 4 Already Took the Fight to "Musk," Zuckerberg

Here's a look at what went down when Poison Ivy took the fight to "Elon Musk" and Mark Zuckerberg during Max's Harley Quinn Season 4.

With all of the time that's been spent wondering if Twitter X's Elon Musk and Meta/Threads' Mark Zuckerberg will actually get their collective s**t together so we can watch them slap-fight the crap out of one another, we almost forgot to bring up something very, very important. It turns out that the fourth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn has already taken the fight to the attention-needing twosome. And let's just say that by the time the end credits rolled on S04E04: "The First Person to Come Back From a Business Conference Without Chlamydia" (directed by Vinton Heuck and written by Jimmy Mosqueda), Musk & Zuckerberg had definitely seen better days – well, let's make that "Elon Musk" since Musk's name isn't actually used in the episode (but the likeness is on point).

While attending a supervillain conference orchestrated by Lex Luthor, Poison Ivy (Bell) crashes the panel "Corporate Greenwashing: The End of the Trend?" – which just so happens to include a panelist eerily resembling Musk. So who better a person to pick to have removed from the panel so Ivy could take his place than "Musk" (again, no name mentioned)? After word gets out that Ivy's been making a name for herself by speaking at several panels, Luthor decides to pull the plug on the event and begin booting folks off of the moon. That leads to "Musk" in a state of panic, leading to a nasty one-on-one with a woman as he attempted to get past her while heading for the exit. So how did that go? Well, remember that scene from The Walking Dead between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Glenn (Steven Yeun)? Kinda like that…

As for Zuckerberg? Well, the answer was a whole lot easier for Ivy. After unhooking Zuckerberg from the moon rock that he's repelling down and leaving him with some final words ("Hey, Zuckerberg! Have fun in the Meta-verse, dweeb"), Zuckerberg was left to float away into the universe.

