Harley Quinn Season 4 This Summer & More Max Adult Animation News

During Annecy, Max dropped news & previews on Harley Quinn, Kite-Man (new title), Clone High, Velma, Young Love, Adventure Time, and more.

Well, it's pretty clear that Max was looking to make a strong impression at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Along with a sizzle reel of what the streaming service is doing and has planned in the months ahead in the area of adult animation, we were also treated to the official second season trailer for the Max Original Ten Year Old Tom and a first look image from the Max Original Young Love – all waiting for you below. But Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, didn't just come to the session with previews. Along with showcasing upcoming projects, Anything Factory, Uptown Bodega, and Keeping Up With the Joneses, we learned that the fourth season of Harley Quinn will be hitting screens this summer – and that the Kite-Man spinoff is now titled, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! In addition, the presentation focused on more Velma and Clone High (with Season 2 in production for a 2024 debut), as well as Fired on Mars, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Scavengers Reign, and Creature Commandos – the first series from DC Studios' co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"The series that we create at Max are art and voice-driven, with character and comedy coming before anything else," Makkos explained. "We're always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist. I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation." Now, here's a look at the Max Adult Animation sizzle reel that was released, followed by previews for Ten Year Old Tom, Young Love & Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake:

This series follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it's downright impossible. While the adults in Tom's life certainly mean well, they just can't manage to lead by example.

Voices include Steve Dildarian, Jennifer Coolidge, John Malkovich, Gillian Jacobs, Edi Patterson, Byron Bowers, and more, with David Duchovny returning as a guest star along with many others.

Executive Producers: Steve Dildarian ("The Life and Times of Tim"), Marty Adelstein ("One Piece") & Becky Clements ("Physical") for Tomorrow Studios, and Nick Weidenfeld for Work Friends.

Studio/Prod Co: Work Friends – a JV between Nick Weidenfeld ("The Boondocks," "Rick & Morty") and Tomorrow Studios. The animation is produced at ShadowMachine. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

"Young Love" expands on the animated short "Hair Love," which centered around the relationship between an African American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter's hair for the first time. Filled with comedy and heart, the all-new Max Original animated series Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

Voices include Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, and Brooke Conaway.

Creator and Executive Producer: Matthew A. Cherry

Executive Producer: Monica Young for Blue Key Entertainment

Executive Producers: Karen Toliver and Carl Jones

Executive Producers: Carl Reed and David Steward II for Lion Forge Animation

Studio/Prod Co: Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: This all-new half-hour young adult animated series starring the fearless sword-wielding adventurer, Fionna, and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the ten-episode series will explore their relationship and the mysterious land of Ooo. Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.

Executive Producer: Adam Muto

Studio/Prod Co: Cartoon Network Studios

