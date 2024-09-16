Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter, jk rowling, max

Harry Potter Series Eyes Late 2026/Early 2027 Premiere & More: Bloys

HBO and Max Content head Casey Bloys offered an update on the upcoming Harry Potter and when it could finally end up hitting screens.

With Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) aboard as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) aboard as executive producer and director, Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and Warner Bros. Television's upcoming multi-season series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels took a major production step forward earlier this months. That's when the notice of an open casting call went out in the UK for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron – with those interested needing to be a resident of the UK or Ireland and be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood after the 76th Emmy Awards, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, offered an update on how things are looking. Noting that "the team, they're hiring department heads, casting, and we're off," Bloys added that "with [writer] Francesca [Gardiner] and Mark, I feel very, very happy and excited about what they've got going." Though he didn't commit to a date when filming could possibly get underway and noted that "it's too soon" to discuss when the series would premiere, Bloys did extend the window for the show's debut – sharing that it could be "late '26-'27."

Here's a look at the social media post that went out earlier this month, signaling the start of the UK open casting call and the website to visit to learn more information:

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

