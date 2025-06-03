Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: haunted hotel

Haunted Hotel: Rick and Morty Writer's New Series Set for September

Created by Matt Roller (Rick and Morty), Netflix's adult animated series Haunted Hotel will be open for business beginning September 19th.

The show centers on a single mom and her kids running the haunted Undervale hotel—with some ghostly help.

Voice cast includes Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson.

Produced by top comedy talent from Community, Archer, Krapopolis, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Created by Matt Roller (Rick and Morty, The Goldbergs), Netflix's Haunted Hotel is ready to start taking reservations for its premiere this September – and we've got an early look at what viewers can expect. The adult animated series focuses on a single mom with two kids who struggle to run The Undervale – a haunted hotel. Luckily, she's getting some help from her estranged brother … who just so happens to now be one of the ghosts (and thinks his fellow phantoms have some pretty good ideas).

The killer voice cast for this frightful fest includes Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson. As for Roller, he's no stranger to comedy – animated or live-action – by any stretch of the imagination. Having previously written for Speechless, Community, Son of Zorn, Rick and Morty, and Archer, Roller recently served as a co-executive producer on Dan Harmon's Krapopolis, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's Mr. Mayor, and two seasons of The Goldbergs. With the doors to Netflix's Haunted Hotel set to be thrown open on September 19th, here's a look at some preview images from the upcoming animated series:

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel," Roller shared about the upcoming animated series. "'Haunted Hotel' is wildly inventive and I'm very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix," added Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "They are phenomenal collaborators, and I can't wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show." The vacancy sign for Netflix's Haunted Hotel will be lit on September 19th.

Netflix's Haunted Hotel sees Roller serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Harmon, Chris McKenna (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home), and Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community). Erica Hayes (Rick and Morty, Carol & the End of the World) will serve as supervising director.

