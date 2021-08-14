Hawkeye: Alaqua Cox Shares Casting Search Info for Echo Spinoff Series

As understandably excited as folks are for November to roll around bringing with it Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye, we actually have a very cool update on a potential spinoff from the series focused on Alaqua Cox's deaf and indigenous superhero Maya Lopez aka Echo, who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Earlier today, Cox and the character's co-creator & renowned artist David Mack shared a bit of important news that makes the spinoff series much more of a reality. What follows is a casting search put out by Disney+ and Marvel Studios looking to fill two roles- a posting that Cox shared via Instagram Stories and Mack then reposted. "Jessica" is a female, 15-18-year-old Deaf Native American or Latinx; while "Iris" is a female, late 20s/early30s Deaf Native American or Latinx- here's a look at a copy of the posting, which also includes personality type descriptions and lists filming as starting in February 2022:

Previously, reports surfaced that Cox's Lopez/Echo would be getting a Hawkeye spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton played on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.

