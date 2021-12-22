Hawkeye: Big Name Checks In Before/After Finale; Woll for the Defense

So with the finale of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) & Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye currently streaming, we're stuck in the middle of a "subtle spoiler" dilemma. To be clear, we're not going to give out any plot details from today's episode- at least not yet. But we do need to address a certain someone's return which really isn't a surprise anymore, especially when a message from this actor was posted before the finale dropped. But just in case you have no idea who we're talking about or the character he portrays, consider this the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" officially on so make sure you tread lightly. But just to be clear? No spoilers about the finale.

In the first clip (released before the episode hit the streaming service), D'Onofrio welcomes everyone to the finale, thanks fans for supporting him & his portrayal of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin since the Netflix days, and getting fans psyched to see how things will wrap up.

Then we got to hear from D'Onofrio earlier today, keeping things simple, direct, and to-the-point in a very Fisk-like manner. Along with a black-and-white image of Kingpin, D'Onofrio included the line "a rising tide lifts all boats":

Of course, D'Onofrio's Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll was able to see D'Onofrio's kinder, gentler side off-camera so her perspective on Fisk might just be a bit "skewed" (unless you like your "big teddy bear" knifing you in the kidneys prison yard-style):

And here's a look back at "The Boss" teaser, where it all becomes clear who's been running everything from behind the scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boss | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgp1OEVDxDM)

Here's a look back at D'Onofrio's tweet from last week, when he said a whole lot with only five words but five words that fans of Netflix's Daredevil found very familiar:

It was last week's episode of Hawkeye that really dumped a ton of gasoline on viewers' dumpster fires of speculation as Clint decided to go full-on Ronin and set up a meeting with Maya (Alaqua Cox). Needless to say, she didn't come alone… but since we're talking Ronin Clint, that really didn't matter a whole lot. But after besting Maya, Clint took off his Ronin mask to show his face… and to let Maya know that this all ends now. To further punctuate his point, Clint revealed to her that it was the season's "big guy" who's been getting everyone trembling who wanted her dad dead. Not taking too well to that news, Maya still looked to put down Clint but not before a narrow save from Kate.

Taking some time at Grills' (Clayton English) apartment to process everything, Kate received a text message from Yelena that confirmed what we've been speculating about for weeks but still has that "oh shit" quality to it. In the image, Kate's mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) is seen meeting with none other than Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). So if you're thinking that it was actually Eleanor who hired the Black Widow hit on Clint, you would be right (and possibly as big of a shocker if not more).

And from there? Well, we'll get to that shortly…