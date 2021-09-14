Hawkeye: David Mack Posts on Live-Action Echo, Series Spinoff & More

On Monday, the world was treated to its first extended look at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye and so far, folks seem to like what they're seeing (with "Rogers: The Musical" and Lucky the Pizza Dog attracting more than a few eyes). One person in particular who liked what he saw was Maya Lopez aka Echo co-creator & renowned artist David Mack, who took to Instagram to express the pride and excitement he's feeling in seeing Alaqua Cox bring the character to life. Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter- and making her the subject of her own spinoff series, which has reportedly kicked off casting and Mack believes is expected to film in February 2022.

Here's a look at Mack's post expressing his pride in seeing his character brought to live-action life and offering more background on his connections with the character:

With the series taking aim at Disney+ on November 24 for its premiere, here's a look at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye:

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.

Renner shared some thoughts about how he views Kate from Clint's perspective with EW recently. "[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner reveals. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

But as much as Clint may be taking on the role of "begrudging mentor" to Kate, Renner was more than happy to help Steinfeld get adjusted to working in the MCU. "That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," Renner explained. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."