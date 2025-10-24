Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel: The Grand Re-Opening! Poster; Season 2 Soundtrack News

Along with a poster for the return of Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel, we have a look at the track titles for next week's episodes and more.

Article Summary Hazbin Hotel returns for Season 2 on Prime Video, with new official poster art revealed for the grand re-opening.

Track titles for upcoming Hazbin Hotel Season 2 episodes have been revealed; additional track titles to be released weekly.

Fans can get weekly soundtrack title reveals by pre-saving the official Season 2 album for exclusive updates.

Vivienne Medrano shared looks at the Broadway debut and offered insights ahead of Hazbin Hotel’s highly anticipated comeback.

With less than a week to go until Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel returns for a second season, we've been sharing some official looks at the animated series' one-night Broadway debut at NYC's historic Majestic Theater, as well as Medrano's personal thoughts and insights. But now, we're back to the countdown, with a new key art poster to pass along inviting you back to the hotel's grand re-opening on October 29th:

In addition, the word went out that the track titles for next week's episodes were revealed (with weekly title reveals available for those who pre-save the second season's official soundtrack):

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie's victory against Heaven's army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as "The Vees." Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel's goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious's redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

