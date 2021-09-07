He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Previews "Power" Scene & More

For all of you Netflix folks out there who can't wait for Part 2 of Kevin Smith's excellent animated epic series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the streaming service has something new on the way that should satisfy your MOTU cravings. On September 16, the CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe hits Netflix screens in a big way, telling the tale of a lost prince who discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe. With his best friends at his side, Prince Adam must battle against the evil Skeletor to save the world. To help get viewers ready, the streamer has released two new previews that do a nice job introducing more of the universe first revealed in the official trailer released last month.

In the first clip, we get a look at Evil-Lyn followed by a look at the video for the show's theme song. Following that, a look at Prince Adam's transformation into He-Man scene

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: He-Man's Transformation | He-Man and The Masters of the Universe | Netflix Futures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfUGh8ZXIBg)

With He-Man and the Masters of the Universe set to be unleashed on September 16, here's a look at the official trailer (followed by a look at the official series overview) where He-Man and his powerful friends learn what it means to be a hero while battling the evil forces of Skeletor and his minions:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe NEW SERIES Trailer | Netflix Futures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXApnj-ztIE)

On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia's kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It's up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It's Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?