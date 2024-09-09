Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, netflix

Heartstopper Showrunner on Season 3 "Growth"; Drops Interesting Tease

Showrunner Alice Oseman discusses "growth" during Heartstopper Season 3 and how viewers may have different opinions about a certain character.

With less than a month to go until the third season of showrunner, writer, and webcomic & graphic novel creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper hits Netflix screens, Oseman offered some insights into an upcoming season that the series creator describes as one themed by "growth" – including (as Connor discussed, see below) relationships moving to a more physical level. "I think there will be a very wide range of reactions, but I feel very happy with the story going there; it's honest and real for where these characters are in their relationships," Oseman explained to TV Line.

Though the changes won't be easy, with some growing pains along the way, Oseman urges fans to keep the faith and see where the journey ends up going. "That's sort of what 'Heartstopper' is about. These characters go through dark periods, but 'Heartstopper' assures you that things are going to be all right in the end," they explained. As a bonus, Oseman dumped some fuel on the dumpster fires of random speculation by dropping this tease: "There is a character who I know fans have a lot of negative opinions about, and this season, we see things from their point of view a little bit more and understand what their backstory is. It's a really complex journey because the character isn't evil; they just have their own issues."

Heartstopper S03 Sex Scenes Filming Went "For About Seven Hours"

Speaking with The Sunday Times for a profile/interview, Connor explained that the cast hasn't outgrown the streaming series "because the show is growing in itself." In terms of the growing physical relationship between the two, Connor noted that it was the close relationship shared with Locke and the presence of a trusted intimacy coordinator that made those moments easier.

"We've been taking baby steps," Connor shared. "Season one, he would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we're doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!" When those filming days would wrap, Connor added that they would end the day the same as every other day of filming. "Same as every day filming — pile into someone's apartment, as we were living in the same complex, and just collapse on the sofa. If someone was finishing a bit earlier, they would cook, or we'd get a delivery — it was lovely," they said.

Here's the lineup of simple, direct, and to-the-point titles that leave so much for fans to read into: Episode 1: "Love," Episode 2: "Home," Episode 3: "Talk," Episode 4: "Journey," Episode 5: "Winter," Episode 6: "Body," Episode 7: "Together," and Episode 8: "Apart" (along with the key art released with the titles):

Netflix's Heartstopper stars Kit Connor (Nick), Joe Locke (Charlie), Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar). Joining the cast for the third season is Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Black Mirror) as Nick's aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca. Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Fair Play) portrays the graphic novel character Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist – with Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Crashing) guest-starring as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist (and Charlie's celebrity crush). In addition, Darragh Hand (Wake Wood, Silent Witness) has joined the cast, portraying the graphic novel character Michael Holden.

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

Written and created by Alice Oseman and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, the series is executive-produced by Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Hakan Kousetta, and Jamie Laurenson – and is produced by See-Saw Films for Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!