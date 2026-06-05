Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, kaiyodo

Outrun Death with the New DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Black Flash

A new Amazing Yamaguchi figure is racing into action as Kaiyodo debuts their new DC Comics Black Flash action figure

Article Summary Kaiyodo unveils a new DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Black Flash figure, bringing the Speed Force reaper to life.

Black Flash, created by Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, and Ron Wagner, debuted in The Flash Vol. 2 #138 in 1998.

The 6-inch Revoltech release features sharp sculpting, premium articulation, swappable heads, hands, and effects.

DC Comics collectors can pre-order Black Flash now for about $70, with a Kaiyodo Shop bonus head and February 2027 release.

Be prepared to outrun death itself as Kaiyodo has debuted their newest DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure with Black Flash. The Black Flash is basically DC Comics' grim reaper for speedsters, and is a supernatural Speed Force entity that appears when a speedster's time is up. The creature was created by Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, and Ron Wagner, first appearing in The Flash Vol. 2 #138 (1998). Instead of being a standard DC Comics villain, Black Flash functions more like a cosmic force of nature tied to the Speed Force.

The Black Flash is now on the hunt once more with a brand new 6" figure from Kaiyodo that is packed with insane detail and incredible articulation. This Grim Reaper speedster will come with two swappable head sculpts, a variety of interchangeable hands, and a nice assortment of Speed Force effects. This is a must-have figure for any Scarlet Speedster collection, and if DC Comics fans pre-order from the Kaiyodo Shop, they can acquire a bonus damaged mask head sculpt. Pre-orders are already live for roughly $70, and he is set to race from the grave in February 2027.

Amazing Yamaguchi – DC Comics Black Flash

"Black Flash, a mysterious anti-hero who appears in the DC "The Flash" series, appears in Amazing Yamaguchi!

The terrifying appearance of a skeleton in a black suit is a mysterious existence that is said to have been created by the Speed Force itself, as well as the incarnation of death that appears at the end of those who have the name of Flash."

"In addition to the edgy body, the powerful sculpting and painting that has been made up to the fingertips with a wet texture express a strong sense of presence! The rich effect parts that make the sparks bursting from the whole body three-dimensionally also give a creepy impression of adding black shadow paint to the red clear molding."

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