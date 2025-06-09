Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged:

Heartstopper Update: Production on Finale Officially Underway

Netflix announced that production was underway on the Heartstopper finale with a look at showrunner Alice Oseman, Joe Locke, and Kit Connor.

The rumblings had gotten louder over the past few weeks, and now it's official. Earlier today, Netflix announced that production was officially underway on the final chapter of showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper. With Oseman penning the script and Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice) directing, the adaptation of Oseman's sixth and final "Heartstopper" graphic novel will have cameras rolling for the next few weeks – and that means (hopefully) social media updates along the way. For now, check out the image of Oseman, Locke, and Connor that was released along with the good (if bittersweet) news.

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look at the announcement that production on the final chapter was officially underway:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke shared during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

