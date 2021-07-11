Heels Cast Talks STARZ Pro Wrestling Drama: "Tears, Cheers, and Beers"

With only a little more than a month to go until STARZ's Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings)-starring pro-wrestling drama Heels hit the ring, the cable network is offering viewers another chance to get to know Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade's (Ludwig) Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) universe. With (fingers crossed) an official trailer drop soon, Amell, Ludwig, Mary McCormack, Chris Bauer, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, and more offer all the ways the STARZ series can be described along with some fresh looks at what they can expect.

Now here's a look at that clip, with STARZ's Heels ready to rumble beginning August 15th:

Here's a look back at the first official teaser released for the pro-wrestling drama, followed by an opportunity to get to know the cast:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels | Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l05pR_4wUKw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Get To Know The Cast of Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRlNPRiwcQM&t=6s)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.