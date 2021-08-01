Heels: Meet Wild Bill, Crystal Tyler, Staci Spade & Rooster Robbins

With STARZ's pro-wrestling drama Heels set to open its doors to the public beginning August 15, the cable network has been offering mini-teaser featurettes giving viewers the chance to get to know the characters a little more. For this first set of looks, we had clips focusing on pro-wrestling brothers Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) as well as Jack's business partner and the logistical brains behind the DWL, Willie Day (Mary McCormack). This time around, the spotlight focuses on Chris Bauer's veteran wrestler/talent scout Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund's valet & aspiring wrestler Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff's Jack's wife and family strength Staci Spade, and Allen Maldonado's rising Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) star Rooster Robbins.

With the series premiering later this month, here's your continued look at STARZ's Heels and the world of the DWL:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wild Bill | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4X_NKGsO-E&pp=sAQA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crystal Tyler | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTwGz6up0EQ&pp=sAQA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Staci Spade | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72xLnnvklJo&pp=sAQA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rooster Robbins | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0qj-wI302A&pp=sAQA)

For a look behind the scenes at the folks that make up the world of the Duffy Wrestling League and the community that's built around them over the years, check out the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Wrestling of Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHSaEkpsvN8)

Now here's your look at the official trailer for STARZ's Heels, set to hit the ring on Sunday, August 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels | Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKFfSSXavYc)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.

