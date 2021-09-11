Heels Season 1 Episode 5 "Swerve" Promo: Can Jack Spade Deliver?

Heading into this week's episode of STARZ's Heels, Jack (Stephen Amell) & Ace (Alexander Ludwig) have built up some serious heat for the match between Ace and Bobby Pin (Trey Tucker) and the South Georgia State Fair interested in showcasing the DWL. This means Jack has to deliver a card that impresses the fair folks from top to bottom. But as you're about to see from the following promo for "Swerve", Wild Bill (Chris Bauer) and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) are looking to go off-script- as is Ace. Could this be the night that the DWL turns the corner, or will be the final nail in its coffin?

For a look at a preview of a make-or-break moment for the DWL, check out the following promo for STARZ's Heels:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Swerve' Ep. 5 Preview | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXNvupFeK3k)

Heels Season 1 Episode 5 "Swerve": When the South Georgia State Fair shows interest in featuring the DWL at this year's fair, it's on Jack to close the deal with an electric night of matches. But chaos reigns as Bill, Ace, and Crystal each have their own ideas, none of which are in Jack's script.

For a look behind the scenes at the folks that make up the world of the Duffy Wrestling League and the community that's built around them over the years, check out the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Wrestling of Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHSaEkpsvN8)

Now here's a look at what's ahead for STARZ's pro-wrestling drama in the following season trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: This Season on Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOhm7Fo23Jk)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.