Heels Star Stephen Amell Holds Alexander Ludwig's Hand, Sings & More

Having joined along with Heels star Stephen Amell's brief trip down memory lane (where we learned there was almost another season of Arrow and he hates the phrase "The CWverse"), we're back to focusing on his upcoming STARZ indy wrestling-set series. Having recovered from an on-set back injury, Amell was back to filming and tweeting some behind-the-scenes details- beginning with Amell sharing a little on-screen hand-holding with co-star Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and the revelation that resulted. From there, Amell revealed on Monday that he got to work with one of his "favorite actors," filmed three scenes with co-star Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), and… wait for it… even got a chance to sing.

McCormack's Willie is the business partner of Jack's (Amell) and logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization who came up in the glory days as Wild Bill's (Chris Bauer) valet, but grew tired of babysitting and left him just as his career took off. His return to the local circuit complicates her life, as does the reflection of her younger self that she sees in Crystal (Kelli Berglund).

Got to hold @alexanderludwig's hand in a scene today. Couldn't have been softer. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 5, 2020

Got to work with one of my favorite actors today AND did 3 scenes with @marycmccormack who is ALSO one of my favorite actors. Plus I sang in a scene. Can you be nominated for a Grammy if you sing a jingle on premium cable? Whatever. Today was decent. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 10, 2020

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.