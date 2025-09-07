Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss: I.M.P. Buys Some TV Ad Time; "Mission: Zero" Preview

With Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss making its way to Prime Video beginning Sept. 10th, I.M.P. bought some live-action TV ad time.

Prime Video is keeping the goodness coming for fans of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss. We're three days away from the first two seasons hitting the streaming service (fully uncensored and subtitled/dubbed in a whole lot of languages) and the brand-new special episode "Mission: Zero." Since then, we've gotten a trailer for the animated series' debut on Prime Video and a very cool number to call (712-467-4355) if you're in desperate need of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) services. Seriously. It works. Give it a call. Now, we have a new look at "Mission: Zero" to pass along (which you can check out on social media), as well as something very cool to accompany the phone number from last week.

Yup, we've got what can best be described as an excellent public access television-like live commercial for what I.M.P. has to offer – a very cool way to promote September 10th:

We may have spent our Sinsmas bonuses making this commercial… pic.twitter.com/Sv8PN5M9Lz — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) September 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In "Mission: Whacked Off," Moxxie's assignment is to take out a mob boss's son on behalf of a guy he killed. Of course, there's so much more at play than just that but… you know… spoilers. Here's a look:

Hitting Prime Video on September 10th (with the new episode hitting YouTube 45 days after), "Mission: Zero" follows the I.M.P. as they plan their very first assassination. Here's a look at the trailer that was released:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

