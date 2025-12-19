Posted in: ABC, Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: ABC Releases New Season 2 Midseason Trailer

With Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential resuming Season 2 on Jan. 6th, ABC released a new midseason trailer.

Article Summary ABC launches a thrilling new midseason trailer for Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Season 2 return.

Season 2 resumes January 6 with fresh cases and escalating drama for Morgan and her team.

Episode 10 delves into a missing Rembrandt and growing suspicions around Rhys.

Episode 11 forces LAPD and FBI to join forces as Morgan investigates a deadly car crash.

Yesterday, we had preview images for the series return of Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks)-starring High Potential on Tuesday, January 6th (alongside The Rookie and Will Trent), along with an early look at what's ahead for the following week. Now, we're getting the perfect complement to what we've learned about S02E10: "The One That Got Away: Part Two" and S02E11: "Under the Rug":

High Potential Season 2: S02E10 & S02E11 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "The One That Got Away: Part Two" – Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

