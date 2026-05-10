Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster Season 1 Finale "Songs for Raisa" Preview: Greg's Goodbye

It's the end of the academic year (and the first season) for HBO's Steve Carell-starring Rooster. Here's a look at S01E10: "Songs for Raisa."

Article Summary Rooster Season 1 finale “Songs for Raisa” brings the academic year to a close with major changes looming.

Katie sets firm boundaries with her parents and makes a pivotal decision about Archie and her future in Rooster.

Archie talks with Sunny about what comes next as Greg struggles with Katie’s growing independence.

Steve Carell’s Greg prepares to say goodbye to his semester as HBO’s Rooster wraps its first season.

Having worked in higher education, I can tell you firsthand that the end of an academic year can be an emotional time, especially when you know just how much things will change heading into the next term. That very much seems to be the case with tonight's season finale of HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster. In S01E10: "Songs for Raisa," Katie (Clive) makes a decision regarding Archie (Dunster) – and her future – while Greg (Carell) readies to wrap up his teaching run. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for tonight's season ender:

Rooster Season 1 Episode 10 "Songs for Raisa" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 10 "Songs for Raisa" – After setting boundaries with her parents, Katie makes a decision about her marriage to Archie, who has his own talk with Sunny about the future; then, as he grapples with Katie's independence, Greg prepares to say goodbye to his semester.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

"We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast," Lawrence shared when the good news hit. "It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me."

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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