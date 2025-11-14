Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged:

High Potential? More Like Unlimited Potential: Season 2 Scores Big

ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential is scoring huge viewing numbers, averaging 12.38 million viewers per episode after seven days.

Even though ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks)-starring High Potential is on its midseason break (returning on January 6, 2026), that doesn't mean that the hit series isn't still making headlines. Since the second season kicked off in September, the numbers have been looking strong, with the Live+3 and Live+7 figures. But Deadline Hollywood and Nielsen are offering their best look yet at just how much of a hit the series is, and how it continues to build on the success of the first season.

"High Potential" Season 2 Episode 2 "Pawns" viewership hits 17.23 million multi-platform viewers after 35 days (across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms). Compared to the series premiere (14.71 million in 35 days), that's a 17% increase; in fact, the second season premiere's number was 11% higher than the average audience for the first season (15.52 million). If you're wondering how delayed viewing impacts a network show, look no further than the fact that the 35-day number is approximately 300% higher than the same-day viewing number for the season premiere (4.34 million).

Two additional notes of importance. First, the second-season premiere had two linear encore showings that would actually increase the 35-day number from 17.23 million to approximately 21.48 million. Overall, the second season of High Potential is averaging 12.38 million viewers per episode after seven days – a 19% increase over the first season, which had approximately 10.38 million viewers per episode during the seven-day window.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

