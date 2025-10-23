Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E07 "The One That Got Away": Fall Finale Preview

With the Fall Finale hitting next week, here's an early look at ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E07: "The One That Got Away."

Article Summary The High Potential Season 2 fall finale airs October 28th on ABC, starring Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata.

A $20 million Rembrandt theft sets up a high-stakes case for Morgan and Karadec with twists and surprises.

The episode introduces an art-recovery expert, complicating the team-up to solve the museum heist.

Soto’s mission to uncover secrets in Roman’s backpack adds even more intrigue to the episode’s plot.

Typically, we wouldn't be running a preview for ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential so soon, but Oct. 28th's S02E07: "The One That Got Away" isn't just any episode. It turns out that next week's episode is also the Fall Finale (not to be confused with a season finale). Based on the episode overview, trailer, and images that were released, the series doesn't plan on heading into the holidays on a calm and quiet note. When a Rembrandt painting worth $20 million gets stolen, Morgan (Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) team up with an art-recovery expert to crack the case – though there's a whole lot more going on that we won't spoil before you check out the trailer.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 7: "The One That Got Away" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 7: "The One That Got Away" – When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman's backpack. Written by Laura Lekkos.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!