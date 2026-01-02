Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential, The Rookie, Will Trent

High Potential, The Rookie & Will Trent Get ABC "Cluesday" Trailer

Here's ABC's new trailer for Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent & Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential.

Article Summary ABC drops a new "Cluesday" trailer previewing High Potential, The Rookie, and Will Trent returns.

High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, continues into Season 2 with big twists and fresh cases.

The Rookie Season 8 takes the LAPD global and teases new threats in a high-stakes premiere.

Will Trent Season 4 opens with past secrets, dangerous threats, and thrilling new investigations.

Last month, we made the argument that Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential make up the best top-to-bottom lineup of primetime dramas going today. Now, ABC is making sure you know that with a new collective trailer previewing next week's return of all three shows.

Here's a look at the "Cluesday" trailer for ABC's The Rookie, Will Trent, and High Potential that was released earlier today, with all three series set to return on Tuesday, January 6th:

The Rookie S08E01: "Czech Mate" & S08E02: "Fast Andy" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E01: & S04E02 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" – Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he's fought to rebuild.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

High Potential Season 2: S02E10 & S02E11 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "The One That Got Away: Part Two" – Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

