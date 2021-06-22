His Dark Materials Season 3 Begins Production; New Cast Announced

Fans of HBO and BBC One's series adaptation of Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of novels received some excellent news on Tuesday morning, with the announcement that production is now underway on the third season of His Dark Materials. With work underway at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England, the 8-episode third season is based on the final novel The Amber Spyglass. The series' return will find Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, traveling through multiple worlds to find and protect each other- with Amit Gupta, Charles Martin and Weronika Tofilska set to direct.

Season 3 welcomes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, Oz) as Commander Ogunwe; Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns), Simon Harrison (No Man's Land, Everest), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania- with Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. The newest additions join returning cast members Keen, Wilson, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

"It has been a joy watching audiences embrace this incredible journey of self-discovery, friendship and purpose with Lyra over the past two seasons. Jane, Dan and everyone on the Bad Wolf team have done such a tremendous job bringing Philip's beloved world to life, and I cannot wait for the fans to get a front row seat to all that is in store in this gripping and poignant final chapter," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement. "'The Amber Spyglass' is the most gloriously complex of Philip Pullman's novels to adapt for TV but with our world class creative team in Cardiff no challenge is too daunting. This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack, Francesca and Amelia's scripts capture the brilliance of Philip's worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series," added Jane Tranter, Bad Wolf Founder and Executive Producer.

The great war is underway. #HisDarkMaterials is now filming its final season. pic.twitter.com/wdNgwcCU1Z — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) June 22, 2021

HBO and BBC One's His Dark Materials is produced in association with Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

