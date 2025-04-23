Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: holes

Holes: Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant & Shay Rudolph Set for Disney+ Pilot

Disney+ announced the cast for the pilot for the upcoming series adaptation of Holes, including Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph.

Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph are among 10 actors joining the ensemble cast of the Disney+ pilot Holes, adapted from Louis Sachar's 1998 book, from Disney Branded Television. The rest of the cast are Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke, and Maeve Press. The series adaptation of Holes is written by Alina Mankin with Liz Phang as showrunner, and follows Hayley (Rudolph), a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden (Kinnear) forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose. So… this is a kids' adventure story about forced child labour. Okay.

Kinnear plays The Warden, the boss at Camp Yucca, with a flair for manipulation and getting the upper hand on his campers. He has created a camp ideology to explain the virtue of having girls dig holes, but this is actually a ruse; he is really forcing the girls to labor for a mysterious purpose. Bryant plays Sissy, who is overflowing with camp counselor energy. She seems like a trustworthy big sister figure to the girls, but as a true believer of The Warden's philosophy, her allegiance lies with him. Guess who the villains are here? Rudolph plays Hayley, who arrives at Camp Yucca after being wrongly accused. She's full of heart and tired of her family's belief that fate is fixed; her arrival will inject new hope and optimism into her campmates.

As for the rest of the kids, Alicea plays Queenie, the tough queen bee, a seemingly fearless leader whose hard edges cover up her vulnerability. Amoda plays Thumbelina, who is bold and not scared of anything or anyone, not even The Warden. Cottrell plays Kitch, who works in the kitchen at Camp Yucca. He is a stickler for the rules, but we'll soon learn there is a secret, deeper reason he's intent on maintaining his job.

Daniels plays Mars, a brainy, charismatic, no-nonsense, and a bit of a player among the queer female campers. Dieterlen plays Sticky, an ever-daydreaming girly-girl with a kind heart and an abiding passion for clothes, but she can be serious and driven when needed. Doke plays Eyeball, a mischievous, zany artist who sees the world in her own idiosyncratic way and often lightens a heavy mood with a joke. Press plays Shrimp, the youngest and smallest of the campers, and her unusual, blunt nature makes her an outcast amongst the girls.

Sachar's novel was previously adapted into a motion picture in 2003, directed by Andrew Davis and starring Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, and Jon Voight. Phang and Mankin executive produce with Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles; the original movie's producer, Mike Medavoy; rights holder Walden Media, which was behind the 2003 feature, with Julia Friley overseeing the project for the company; Shamrock, also a rights holder; and Jac Schaeffer, who also will direct. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles is a co-executive producer. 20th Television, where Goddard is under a first-look deal, is the studio.

