Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, Holly, Holly Gibney, stephen king, The Outsider

Holly: Stephen King Reads From His Upcoming Holly Gibney Novel (VIDEO)

Releasing on September 5th, here's a look at bestselling author Stephen King reading an excerpt from his upcoming Holly Gibney novel, Holly.

As far as series adaptations go, HBO's take on Stephen King's 2018 bestseller The Outsider was a powerhouse on intensity that we didn't see coming. But as the season stalked along, it found itself not only gaining more critical praise but also earning enough eyeballs to put it above some of the cable giant's other successes. But as much as the series ended with enough resolution for it to be a complete tale, powerful performances from Cynthia Erivo (Holly Gibney) and Ben Mendelsohn (Ralph Anderson) have left us wanting more – especially more of Erivo's Gibney, a character who is begging to have her own streaming series. But until that happens, we've been more than content to enjoy King continuing her adventures on the printed page. And we're getting our next opportunity on September 5th, when Holly is officially released. But who says you have to wait that long to learn more about the latest mystery for one of the best literary sleuths working today?

Not only do we have the official overview of the novel to pass along, but King has also been kind enough to preview what's to come by reading from the novel – which you can check out for yourselves below. Following that, we have a look back to another time when King was kind enough to share a reading from one of his works::

When Penny Dahl calls the Finders Keepers detective agency hoping for help locating her missing daughter, Holly is reluctant to accept the case. Her partner, Pete, has Covid. Her (very complicated) mother has just died. And Holly is meant to be on leave. But something in Penny Dahl's desperate voice makes it impossible for Holly to turn her down. Mere blocks from where Bonnie Dahl disappeared live Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. They are the picture of bourgeois respectability: married octogenarians, devoted to each other, and semi-retired lifelong academics. But they are harboring an unholy secret in the basement of their well-kept, book-lined home, one that may be related to Bonnie's disappearance. And it will prove nearly impossible to discover what they are up to: they are savvy, they are patient, and they are ruthless. Holly must summon all her formidable talents to outthink and outmaneuver the shockingly twisted professors in this chilling new masterwork from Stephen King.

Back in April 2020, King released a collection of works via Simon & Schuster Books, with If It Bleeds featuring a solo adventure that finds Gibney drawn into a world of danger once more after her obsession over a vanishing mole on a news reporter's face forces her to investigate. The connection to King's previous novel comes when Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn in the HBO series) opens an envelope sent to him from Gibney that contains evidence of the case as well as an audio report from Gibney that did not sound promising.

HBO's The Outsider follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable. Meanwhile, an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case…

HBO's The Outsider starred Mendelsohn, Erivo, Jason Bateman, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, Hettienne Park, Michael Esper, Derek Cecil, and Max Beesley. Price executive produces with Bernstein, Bateman, and Michael Costigan via Aggregate Films, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, and Bender. MRC serves as the studio on the project, produced by Bateman's Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!