Home Improvement: Pamela Anderson Stands By Tim Allen Accusation During an interview with ET Canada, Pamela Anderson addressed Tim Allen denying he exposed himself to her while working on Home Improvement.

Last month, we reported on how Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) alleged in her HarperCollins memoir Love, Pamela that her then-Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen had exposed himself to her in 1991. "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked [Anderson had modeled for 'Playboy' prior to starting on the ABC series]. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably,' Anderson wrote in the except that was released." In a released statement, Allen denied the claims, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing." Allen would follow those comments up with the Daily Mail, adding, "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney [and] ABC, really." Now, Anderson is responding to Allen's denial during an interview with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman in support of her memoir and her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story.

In the following extended look at her interview (beginning around the 11:50 mark), Anderson shares her account of the incident again. As to why Allen would deny a story, Anderson believes that Allen has to deny the story because we live in a time where actions like that are viewed differently – and not accepted. As for why she shared that incident in her book, Anderson explains that it was a "pivotal moment" since it happened during her first major career move. But one thing that's clear from the segment is that Anderson is sticking by her story:

Here's a look at the official trailer & overview for Pamela, A Love Story, currently streaming on Netflix:

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Anderson's career from small-town girl to Playboy model, actress, and international sex symbol. Featuring never-before-seen home videos and journal entries, the film offers bracingly honest reflections from Anderson on the sometimes tumultuous but always deeply felt experiences that have shaped who she is today — including her explosive, whirlwind romances and the infamous stolen tape that became the internet's first viral video and would mark a turning point in her career. Directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela, A Love Story places the narrative back in the hands of the only woman who can tell it: an icon, a mother, an activist, and a lifelong romantic.