Homicide, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away, Age 61

The pop culture landscape is mourning the loss of Andre Braugher (Homicide, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who passed away at the age of 61 years old.

The pop culture landscape is mourning the loss of Andre Braugher, with the news hitting on Tuesday evening that the two-time Emmy Award-winning actor has passed away at the age of 61 after a brief illness. With a television career that began on Kojak: Ariana as Detective Winston Blake and a film career that began with Glory as Thomas Searles – both in 1989 – Braugher would spend the next nearly 35 years with a diverse body of work that ranged from absurdist comedy to intense drama, and every layer in-between.

It speaks to his versatility as an actor that the three roles that he would be best known for would include his runs as Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street (1993–1999), used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. in the comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age (2009–2011), and Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021). In fact, many television scholars consider Frank Pembleton – due mainly to Braugher's fierce portrayal of the homicide detective – to be one of the best television characters to hit the small screen in a half-century.

"It's quite a pleasure being nominated. My acting peers thought my work was exemplary, along with four of my fellow actors, and so that was the real thrill. I enjoyed it. There's not a lot of champagne popping and dancing around, but you know, that really was quite inspiring in that this work had stood out for my peers, people who knew acting and who responded to it. 'Homicide' was never widely viewed, never a highly rated show. It was tucked away on Friday nights. It stands out to me fondly as being one of the best gigs that I've ever worked," Braugher shared with Variety Magazine back in 2015, discussing his first Emmy win for Homicide: Life on the Streets.

The actor is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, sons Michael, Isaiah & John Wesley, and Braugher's brother Charles Jennings & mother Sally Braugher. In addition, Braugher leaves behind his rep team from the past 25 years – including WME agent Brandt Joel, attorney Keith Klevan & his publicist Jennifer Allen of Viewpoint. For those looking to send flowers out of condolences, the family asks that donations instead be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where Braugher served on the board.

