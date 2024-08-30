Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon: GRRM Not Happy with "Game of Thrones" Prequel?

In his latest blog post, George RR Martin does not sound happy with HBO's House of the Dragon and "about everything that’s gone wrong."

It looks like the off-season between the second and third seasons of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon is about to get a lot more "interesting." Less than a month after the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series wrapped up its second run and HBO confirmed that the series had been picked up for a fourth and final season, George RR Martin (GRRM) is checking in. And while he didn't go into details, it's safe to say that he's not too happy with what he's been seeing – with GRRM promising to go into more detail on "everything that's gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON."

In the latest post on his Not A Blog ("BURN HIM! BURN HIM!"), GRRM shared that he is attending Fiests in Santa Fe – with the highlight being the Burning of Zozobra ("the original Burning Man, for those of you who have never heard of him"). From there, he offers some history about the event as well as its meaning – noting that "it is Santa Fe's way of devouring the darkness, to clear the way for the light and joy that will hopefully mark the new year." From there, GRRM shared that it wasn't something that he needed personally: "This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat," he wrote. "I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will… I was away from my computer traveling from July 15 to August 15, so a lot of things that needed saying did not get said."

After describing more of how his trip went, GRRM ended the post on a rather ominous cliffhanger for viewers and the team behind HBO's House of the Dragon. "I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that's gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra's day, when we turn away from gloom." Ouch. Clearly, it sounds like GRRM isn't happy about some things regarding the prequel series – and it sounds like it might involve more than one post. Could it be about the second season? Maybe how the overall series has progressed? Possibly the early news that the series was wrapping with four seasons? Looks like a lot of folks will be staying tuned for what's next.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!