Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max

House of the Dragon: HBO Renews "Game of Thrones" Prequel for Season 3

Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon will be back for Season 3, with HBO green-lighting a return for the "Game of Thrones" prequel.

With three days left to go until the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon premieres, fans are getting some official (if not surprising) good news. Earlier today, HBO announced that the "Game of Thrones" prequel would be returning for a third season. "George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of 'House of the Dragon.' We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three," shared Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

Here's a look at previously released trailers and more for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!