House of the Dragon Season 2: GOT Prequel Series Images Released

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in Summer 2024, here are new preview images for HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon.

Article Summary New preview images for House of the Dragon Season 2 released during CCXP in Brazil.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO & Max in Summer 2024 for its second season.

Season 2 to have a condensed story with eight episodes, versus the previous ten.

The teaser for the upcoming season was unveiled during an HBO & Max panel event.

Thanks to this weekend's CCXP pop culture convention in Brazil, viewers of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon had a whole lot to be happy about when it comes to the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series. Following up on the release of new key art posters, the first teaser was released during the HBO/Max panel on Saturday – with HOTD set to hit screens during Summer 2024. But just in case that wasn't quite enough, we also have a new set of preview images to pass along – here's a look:

"There was some question about the narrative shape of Season 2. We were developing it with Ryan Condal and [EP] Sara Hess, and we realized that we were sort of treading water narratively in the middle of the season. So it just felt much more rigorous, more urgent emotional arc for our characters if we compressed the season. And then that also dictated how we would kick off Season,' shared HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi during an interview back in May, explaining why the second season was running with eight episodes instead of ten. Now, here's your look at HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 – set to premiere in Summer 2024:

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

