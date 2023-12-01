Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview

House of the Dragon Season 2 Preview This Saturday; Key Art Released

With the HBO series set to return in Summer 2024, fans of House of the Dragon will be getting a look at Season 2 during CCXP 2023 weekend.

Just as November was kicking in, HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys dropped some good news regarding the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon. During a press event showcasing what's to come next year, Bloys screened the first official Season 2 trailer for the media attending the event (unfortunately, no reporting on it was allowed) and confirmed that the "Game of Thrones" prequel would hit screens in Summer 2024 – less than two years after the first season wrapped up its run. Now – thanks to this weekend's CCXP pop culture convention in Brazil – fans will be getting a preview of what's to come (possibly the footage screened last month?). But before Saturday hits, we've got some very cool key art to pass along that makes it all official – teasing that a first-look "is coming with fire and blood."

"There was some question about the narrative shape of Season 2. We were developing it with Ryan Condal and [EP] Sara Hess, and we realized that we were sort of treading water narratively in the middle of the season. So it just felt much more rigorous, more urgent emotional arc for our characters if we compressed the season. And then that also dictated how we would kick off Season,' shared HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi during an interview back in May, explaining why the second season was running with eight episodes instead of ten.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

