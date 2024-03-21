Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max

House of the Dragon Season 2 Green/Black Official Trailers Released

Returning on June 16th, check out #TeamBlack & #TeamGreen official trailers for HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 2.

We knew we were getting a trailer for the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon. – but we didn't think that we would be getting two official trailers. But with the series set to kick-off its eight-episode return on Sunday, June 16th (9 pm – 10 pm ET/PT), we're getting trailer representing #TeamBlack and #TeamGreen. The trailers were released during Series Mania in Lille, France, earlier today – with Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series & Films, also part of Warner Bros. Discovery's announcement that Max will begin launching in Europe on May 21. You can check out the "Black" trailer above, and new preview images, and the "Green" trailer below:

And here's a look at the official "Green" trailer:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!