House of the Dragon Season 2: WBD Executive Confirms June Premiere

A Warner Bros. Discovery executive confirmed that HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere this June.

Sorry, Matt Smith – you were off by two months… in a good way. The last time we checked in on how things were going regarding a release date on the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, Smith joined BBC's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show for "Friends Round Friday," where he was asked by host Zoe Ball (with Davina McCall and Frank Skinner) when we can expect Season 2 to kick off. He thought it would be August – but thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette, it turns out that the "Game of Thrones" prequel series will unleash its second season this June. Perrette made the reveal during today's interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. Unfortunately, a specific date hasn't been confirmed. As for the series' future, George R.R. Martin previously shared on his Not a Blog site ("A Visit to Old Blighty") that work was continuing – with both a third and fourth season in mind.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

