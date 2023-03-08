House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Live Up to Show's Name In Big Way Do you like dragons? Then you're going to love what Ryan Condal & George R.R. Martin had to share about House of the Dragon Season 2.

Based on what was said during Tuesday night's FYC event for HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, it's sounding more and more like the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series will be living up to its name in a very big way. During the event, Condal revealed that viewers can expect five (!!!) new dragons when the series returns, with full production expected to begin "shortly." And if there's one person who's thrilled to hear that, it's George R.R. Martin, who saw the fire-breathers in GOT as "all the same." But HOTD? "They had personality. They came alive. It came as great satisfaction to me," Martin shared. Well, it looks like GRRM is going to get quite a bit more to feel satisfied with when the series does return in 2024.

Here's a look at the video of Condal confirming the new dragon count for the second season:

With production on the second season in its early pre-stages, HBO/HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys was unable to give a more precise release window other than it hitting screens sometime in 2024 "is a good guess." But looking at Bloys' additional comment in his Variety profile/interview that the show wouldn't be eligible to be nominated during the 2024 Emmy Award season would put a potential Season 2 release to June 2024 at the earliest (though all of this could change even by the time you're done reading this).

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more. Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."