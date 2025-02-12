Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3, "Seven Kingdoms" & GOT Spinoffs Update

HBO EVP/Head of Drama Francesca Orsi had big updates on House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and a "promising" GOT spinoff.

Article Summary Exciting battle to kick off House of the Dragon Season 3; major moments delayed from Season 2 are included.

Francesca Orsi shares her enthusiasm for HOTD, citing a Titanic producer's expertise in epic scenes.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms inches closer to three seasons with Dunk and Egg's brotherhood at the core.

Promising GOT spinoffs underway, including one from the Targaryen line; big budgets prioritized by HBO.

If you're a fan of HBO and George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" Universe, you might want to check out what HBO EVP and Head of Drama Francesca Orsi had to share with Deadline Hollywood during a recent red-carpet event for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. Along with letting fans know that the wait will have been worth it once they see what's in store with House of the Dragon Season 3, Orsi also had promising things to say about the future of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms beyond its first season and about a "promising" spinoff that's in play. Here's a look at the highlights:

"House of the Dragon" Season 3: "I'm really excited. I think you're going to be in for a great surprise on how we start the [season] with an exciting battle, Orsi shared, with the third season expected to adapt many of the major moments fans had expected to see in Season 2 – like the Battle of the Gullet between the Blacks and Greens – but were pushed back for various reasons. "You know what, it was worth the wait," Orsi shared about what's ahead with House of the Dragon. "I was just on set and saw all the elements and what was behind it. I'm so glad we waited because it's going to be better than ever, and I don't think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we've achieved now this season." In fact, it was the size and scope of what's still to come that necessitated giving the epic moments enough time to be properly adapted. "It's just so massive, we needed the time to build it. One of the lead producers on it [Kevin de la Noy] worked on 'Titanic,' so all that he brought in terms of acumen of what happened on the Titanic and how that entire experience is built, he brings that expertise to it," Orsi added.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms": "You're going to be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads, the sort of brotherhood, the paternal nature between Dunk and this young man. So much so that we're already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We're not picking it up officially, but it's looking very good. We're looking at it as a holistic piece, Seasons 2 and 3, because there's three novellas," Orsi shared, adding that the smaller-scale production and quick turnaround time have helped its renewal chances. That doesn't mean that Orsi wouldn't be open for more it GRRM is: "The role of Egg only spans not even a year, so you have to roll into it season to season pretty quickly because this little kid will grow up too quickly if we wait too long. So we're thinking about that in terms of pickups."

More "Game of Thrones" Spinoffs On The Way? "We have other spinoffs that we're working on right now, one of which — which I won't get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line. There's a number of other spinoffs, we can't really guarantee what's going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say this ["A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"] is the most intimate one," Orsi shared.

