Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: hellboy, house of the dragon, mike mignola, ryan condal

House of the Dragon Showrunner Wouldn't Mind Shot at Hellboy Series

House of the Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal wouldn't mind a chance to adapt Mike Mignola's Hellboy as a series - and he's got a solid pitch.

If you're a fan of Mike Mignola's Hellboy, then you know just how far across the pop culture landscape the character has stretched his influence. Obviously, there's the award-winning Dark Horse Comics comic book series. On the film side, we've had the original Ron Perlman-starring 2004 film & the 2008 follow-up, Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008). Eleven years later, the character was revisited in the David Harbour-starring Hellboy – with the Jack Kesy-starring Hellboy: The Crooked Man on the way. And then, there are the animated films ("Sword of Storms" & "Blood and Iron"), novels & anthologies, video & tabletop games, and more. But what about a streaming series adaptation? It's an idea that fans have discussed online before – and it's an opportunity that HBO's House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal would love to have to make it become a reality.

Stemming from The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Showrunners: Hollywood's 50-ish Most Influential Writer-Producers of 2023," those profiled were asked which IP (intellectual property) they would love to get their hands on to adapt. That's when Condal made his pitch for a Hellboy series – and he did a nice job name-dropping another popular pop culture franchise to make his point. "Mike Mignola's Hellboy is perfect for TV. He's an X-File who investigates X-Files. Brilliant," Condal shared, seeing the potential for both stand-alone stories as well as an over-arching narrative. "There's a mystery-of-the-week element to sustain the narrative while our hero, the good-hearted harbinger of the apocalypse, resists the very reason he was brought to Earth: to end it."

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!