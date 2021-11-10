How I Met Your Father: Josh Peck Filming Wrap Makes Hilary Duff Sad

As we slowly make our way into the holiday season, things have really been picking up around the set of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father. Late last week, we learned that Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) joined the Hulu series. Much like the role Bob Saget played as the older Ted (Josh Radnor) in the original series, Cattrall will play the future version of Duff's character Sophie as she tells her son of how she met his father. Now, Duff is taking to Instagram to let folks know that Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch) aka Drew has wrapped his work on the series.

Here's a look at Duff's post sharing the news that Peck has wrapped filming… "for now"? Hmmm…

And Duff also shared a moment from the set from earlier this week during one of those rare moments when everyone is in the scene being filmed except for her:

Created by writers and executive producers Aptaker and Berger, How I Met Your Father kicks off with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father- with the story beginning in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Joining Duff on the streaming sequel-spinoff series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods), and Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).

Lowell is set to play Jesse- smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love. He's an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom. Raisa's Valentina is Sophie's (Duff) roommate, an aspiring stylist, and Sophie's great friend. She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie (Ainsley). Charlie is an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life.

Tran's Ellen is Jesse's adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Finally, Sharma's Sid is Jesse's best friend and roommate- a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism. Peck' Drew is the handsome vice-principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes' Hannah: smart, practical, devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid's (Sharma) girlfriend who's a surgical resident in Los Angeles, forcing them to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).