Howard Stern, Andy Cohen Prank Haters; Stern Offers SiriusXM Update

After Andy Cohen helped him have some fun pushing back on the rumors and the haters, Howard Stern offered an update on his SiriusXM status.

Article Summary Howard Stern and Andy Cohen prank listeners, joking about Cohen taking over Howard 100 on SiriusXM.

Stern confirms ongoing contract talks with SiriusXM, stating he’s happy and no departure is planned.

Rumors about Stern being fired, replaced, or at odds with Cohen are all false and denied on-air.

Stern addresses missing shows due to illness and clarifies he supports Alex Cooper joining SiriusXM.

"This is, I know, not the voice that you expected to hear. This is not the voice that you probably wanted to hear, but it is I, Andy Cohen, and this is our first day broadcasting on Channel 100. I know that you're expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go," Andy Cohen shared with Howard 100 listeners, signaling to them that the channel would be renamed Andy 100 moving forward. That's right, Howard Stern rans, the radio icon is parting ways with SiriusXM… JUST KIDDING! After teaming with Cohen to have a little fun with his listeners and troll the haters who swore he was getting fired and being replaced by Cohen, Sterns offered an update on how things are going negotiations-wise with SiriusXM on Monday morning.

"SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they've approached me. They've sat down with me like they normally do and they're fantastic," Stern shared with his audience. "We've been talking." Though noting that there has been interest in the show from others, Stern made it clear that he is "very happy at Sirius." Stern's five-year, reportedly $100M deal wraps up at the end of 2025, though SiriusXM maintains the rights to Stern's back catalog through 2027.

Stern also revealed that he missed last week's show after getting sick at a Metallica show, which impacted his voice, and that it could impact this week's show schedule. As for the haters and the rumor-mongers, Stern offered a rundown of what's been out there while debunking each one. Regarding podcaster Alex Cooper being brought aboard, Sterns said he supported the move because it would bring in more subscribers to SiriusXM. "I don't know Alex Cooper," Stern (who has stock in SiriusXM) added. "And if she is young and bubbly, God bless her because I'm the opposite." In addition, Stern shot down rumors he was getting fired for being "too woke ("zero truth") or that there were any jealousy issues with him and Cohen (and the prank earlier today appeared to put that to rest). "None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth," Stern noted. If anything, all of the rumors seem to have done is reaffirm Stern's commitment to the show. "What pisses me off is now I can't leave. I've been thinking about retiring, now I can't," he added.

