Howard Stern: Nikki Glaser Shares Tom Brady Roast Jokes She Didn't Use

Nikki Glaser shares some of the jokes she didn't use with Howard Stern during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and more.

On Aaron Hernandez: "Now, please give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss! I'm sorry, Randy, why don't you have a ring? What the hell, man? You're one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring… around his neck." On Rob Gronkowski: "Tom also lost $30 million in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? I mean, even Gronk was like, 'Me know that not real money.' Gronk actually does bitcoin, which is where he just chews on a handful of nickels." On Gisele Bündchen: "The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.' That's gotta suck. How much would it suck for Tom just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers?" Those are just some of the examples supporting the argument that comedian/actress Nikki Glaser owned Netflix's Kevin Hart-hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. But as great as Glaser was, not all of her Tom Brady greatness was able to make it onto the show. Thankfully, Glaser was gracious enough to share a number of them with Howard Stern earlier today when she guested on his SiriusXM show (the CTE lines were wonderfully brutal). In addition, Glaser shares what it was like being at the event, if Netflix put any restrictions on any topics, and more.

But not every joke was a winner with Brady, who apparently took issue with one joke Ross made regarding Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Ross turned his rant to 2000 – when the New England Patriots selected the future seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback during the sixth round of the NFL draft (making him the 199th overall pick). "So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'" Ross joked.

The livestream cut to the audience, and we could hear the reaction to the knife twist, alluding to Patriots owner Robert Kraft's past headline-grabbing off-the-field activities. As Ross was looking to turn his attention towards Kraft (who was in the audience), Brady – who already wasn't looking too happy – got up to make sure he had Ross's attention. In the clip that's been rumbling around on social media, we see Ross attempt to move on before Brady approaches Ross to whisper (though caught on the mic), "Never say that s**t again." Here, Glaser offers her perspective on what went down and Ross's reaction after his one-on-one with Brady:

