Howard Stern/VP Harris Highlights: Stern Endorses, Trump "Punked"

Here are some highlights from VP Kamala Harris' one-on-one interview with Howard Stern, including how Trump is getting "punked" and more.

Though she kicked off the day with a visit to ABC's The View and is ending her day with CBS's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Vice President Kamala Harris' visit with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show earlier today was the one getting the most pre-interview buzz. Spoiler? Stern and VP Harris didn't disappoint in what was VP Harris' longest broadcast one-on-one interview to date – one that saw Stern formally endorse VP Harris for President. What follows is a selection of highlights from the interview, with Harris going as hard at ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on the radio as she did on the debate stage. But the interview isn't entirely focused on Trump, the election, and policies (though there are some great conversations touching on all of that), with VP Harris also giving listeners the opportunity to get to know her even more on a personal level.

On The Idea That Some Voters Won't Vote for Her Because She's a Woman: "Listen, I've been the first woman in almost every position I've had. I believe that men and women support women in leadership. And that's been my life experience, and that's why I'm running for president."

On Bob Woodward's Reporting That Trump Sent COVID Test Machines to Vladimir Putin: "This guy who was president of the United States is sending them to Russia to a murderous dictator for his own personal use. This person who wants to be president again who secretly is helping out an adversary when the American people are dying by the hundreds every day and in need of relief."

Stern: A new report just came out today that Trump was sending COVID tests to Putin and Putin said, 'don't let anyone know.' What do you make of that? Vice President Harris: Trump gets played by dictators. They are manipulating him with flattery and favor. Remember, people were… pic.twitter.com/34lVk8mm47 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

On Trump's Wild Claims (Including False Claims About Haitian Immigrants in Ohio) During Debate: "There were a couple of moments at least in the debate where it was surreal, honestly. This was a very serious moment to earn the votes of the American people, and he was talking about things that were factually untrue and quite ridiculous."

On Trump Getting Continually "Punked" by Dictators: "I grew up in the neighborhood. Some would say you're getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who's an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on."

Stern: It was so amazing that Trump turned down 60 Minutes. He didn't want to be fact-checked. This is insanity Vice President Harris: I believe that this election is about strength vs. weakness. Weakness is projected by someone who does not have the strength to stand in defense… pic.twitter.com/sErxG1S0Ds — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Vice President Harris: Trump says he's going to be a dictator on day one. Understand what dictators do. They jail journalists. They jail people who are protesting pic.twitter.com/SoyieVDrja — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Vice President Harris: I just announced a plan to make sure that Medicare covers at-home elder care. A lot of your listeners are in that Sandwich Generation where they're taking care of young kids and their elder parents Stern: And can you imagine if they go after Medicare or… pic.twitter.com/tjDgLSObBk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Howard Stern & VP Kamala Harris Get Personal

On the personal side of the interview, VP Harris shares some stories about her mother – as well as what it was like seeing U2 at Las Vegas's The Sphere and her love of Formula 1 racing (with Louis Hamilton her favorite driver). From there, VP Harris shares the story behind her blind date with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and what she learned over the years from the educators in her life:

