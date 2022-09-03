Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote a Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed

When she's not busy filming Paramount+ and writer & executive producer Jeff Davis' upcoming Wolf Pack series, Sarah Michelle Gellar is in the business of making sure SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern puts his money where his mouth is… or was, about twenty years ago. In case you need a quick history lesson, Gellar and now-husband Freddie Prinze Jr. met in 1997 during filming on I Know What You Did Last Summer. The couple would go on to marry in 2002 and are still together today (with two children). Except not everyone thought they would stay together, with Stern interviewing Prinze nearly twenty years earlier and letting him know, "So, you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last?" And after a back-and-forth between the two, Stern bet Prinze "a million dollars" that the two would be broken up within ten years. Well, as you can tell by what we told you above and checking your calendar, Stern was very, very wrong. And now Gellar wants her check, shared screencaps from the Stern interview on Instagram Stories with the caption, "What do you think?!?" (with a follow-up post adding, "I think you owe us."

Here's a look back to that moment from the early 2000s, with Stern believing he was offering some fatherly "tough love" when it came to how marriage would change Prinze and Gellar before making that painfully wrong 10-year bet with Prinze that Gellar is expecting a payoff from (jokingly, I'm sure):

Gellar's arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey is a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Now here's a look back at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks with the news that she has joined the cast and will executive produce:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).