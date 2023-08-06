Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, groot, guardians of the galaxy, i am groot, Marvel Studios, preview, season 2, trailer

I Am Groot S02 Trailer: Disney+ Animated Series Returns This September

With Vin Diesel returning to voice, here's a look at the Season 2 trailer for Marvel Studios I Am Groot - returning on September 6th,

Looking for your next "Guardians of the Galaxy" fix? Well, look no further than next month because that's when the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s I Am Groot is set to hit our screens. With Vin Diesel returning to voice our series star, the series continues to offer original shorts focusing on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy. And with that announcement comes a look a the first official key art (here's hoping we get them for each episode like in the first season), as well as the official trailer and season overview.

With the second season of the animated series set to hit the streaming service on September 6th with five new shorts, here's a look at the official trailer and overview that was released earlier today:

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of "I Am Groot." This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.

Originally released on August 10th, 2022, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s I Am Groot:

There's no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! Get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

Marvel Studios & Disney+'s I Am Groot Season 2 sees first-season writer/director Kirsten Lepore returning. Danielle Costa is on board as supervising producer, with Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf producing. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kirsten Lepore executive produce – with Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt co-executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!