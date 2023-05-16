I Do Not Think The Princess Bride Means What Elon Musk Thinks It Means Elon Musk peddles conspiracies, doesn't care about losing money & adds The Princess Bride to the pop culture references he doesn't quite get.

So Elon Musk was asked about his recent comments involving Hungarian-American businessman & philanthropist George Soros and the Marvel Comics villain/anti-hero (it changes) Magneto from the other night during an interview from earlier today with CNBC's David Faber. Our two biggest takeaways? First, we can now officially add The Princess Bride to the growing list of pop culture references that Musk drops that end up proving he has no idea what they're really all about. Second, if new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino isn't updating her LinkedIn by the time she reads this, then she gets to put her name on everything & anything that Musk says on Twitter from this point forward. When the Tesla CEO was asked if promoting whackjob, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories was a smart business move, Musk responded with what was the verbal equivalent of him putting his fingers in his ears & screaming, "I CAN'T HEAR YOU!" while stomping around in a tantrum.

"This is freedom of speech — I'm allowed to say what I want," was Musk well-thought-out response. When pressed by Faber about his tweets possibly hurting Tesla or making Twitter life difficult for Yaccarino with potential advertisers, Musk thought this would be a great time to invoke Mandy Patinkin's Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride. "You know, I'm reminded of a scene in 'The Princess Bride,' great movie, where [Inigo Montoya] confronts the person who kills his father. And he says, 'Offer me money. Offer me power. I don't care.'" Just so we're clear on how things work in the real world? MUSK WOULD BE THE ONE TRYING TO OFFER INIGO THE MONEY AND THE POWER! Asked if that meant that he doesn't care what the ramifications are of the things he posts, Musk laid his final white privilege card down on the table in what could be seen as a bit of a "F**K YOU!" to Yaccarino: "I'll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it." And as for Musk promoting unproven whackjob conspiracy theories, it appears Musk is okay with that – just as long as one of them eventually turns out to be true (though the jury's still out on how some folks define "true").

Was Elon Musk Right About Magneto?!? No, But Let's Have Some Fun!

In the pulled & destroyed alternate take on 1996's Uncanny X-Men #987 (which, again, doesn't actually exist), Magneto reveals his most dastardly attempt at world domination yet. In 1994, Magneto Fund Management (MFM) began scooping up stock in X-la (just go with it) and go-getting, up-and-coming, cutting-edge tech company that only had the best interests of humanity in mind in everything it does. And then… MFM held onto the stock until the first quarter of 1995! Why would it do such a nefarious thing? Because shares in X-la (it's growing on you… you know it) would boost by 68% during that time – which would lead to the unthinkable! Wait for it… wait for it… MRM would sell off all of its 130,000+ shares to… make a profit off of its investment! Oh, and clearly a move to bankrupt X-la (see?) – right? Hello? [taps mic, looks around] This thing working?

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Okay, as we ten-ton hinted at throughout the post, we're having a little fun making a lot of fun of Musk and how his Soros conspiracy theory-peddling seems to have an interesting connection to reality. Because with the scenario in the fake comic book we detailed above? Well, just change some of the dates and names, and you'll find that the Soros Fund Management sold its investment in Tesla during the first quarter (filing here) of this year.