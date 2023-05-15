Geek Wannabe Elon Musk Clueless When It Comes to Magneto, George Soros In five words, Elon Musk spread lies about George Soros, proved he's clueless about Magneto & made new CEO Linda Yaccarino's job hellish.

So let's kick things off with a couple of questions we have for Twitter Overlord Elon Musk. First, before you hired away Linda Yaccarino from NBCUniversal to be Twitter's new CEO & Public Apologist… did you break the news to her that the ex-CEO would be the biggest pain in the ass that she would have to deal with on Day One? Second, have you actually read a comic book or watched a cartoon? Because it was bad enough when you compared yourself to Batman… but this? And by"this," we're talking about how Musk executed a "Triple Lindy" into the cesspool of conspiracy theories by putting out more tinfoil hat-loving nonsense that's not only a steaming pile of "Musk" but is also the level of toxicity that could get someone hurt – even killed. And on top of that? The dude doesn't even get Magneto!

Seriously, only Musk could pull off two incredibly moronic takes in only five words. It takes a special level of ignorance to stick that kind of landing. Of course, the target of Musk's tweet Hungarian-American businessman & philanthropist George Soros… what's that? You thought it would be Donald Trump, the ex-reality show host who whipped up a bunch of assclowns to try to steal the 2020 election for him? Oh, no. With Trump, you would be dealing with facts… and facts ain't got no place in conspiracy land! "Soros reminds me of Magneto," Musk tweeted – probably because someone told him that, or he read it on Twitter now that Yaccarino's doing all of the heavy lifting. When someone brings up all of the good work that Open Society Foundations has done with Soros' donations, Musk added, "You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity." Did Musk offer any follow-up proof? Nope. Did he drop any volume & issue numbers to make his Magneto case? Nope. See what we mean? Guess we can add "fake geek fanboy" to his resume…

And just in case those original tweets don't get taken down, here they are:

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023